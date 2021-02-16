United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,203,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,174,000 after buying an additional 1,331,568 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

C stock opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The firm has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.66 and its 200-day moving average is $53.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

