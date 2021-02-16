United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.83

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.83 and last traded at $32.83, with a volume of 4489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.24.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UCBI. Stephens began coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $186.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Community Banks news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $52,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 703.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 15.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

