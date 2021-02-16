United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) has been assigned a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.70 ($33.76) target price on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €38.21 ($44.95).

UTDI stock opened at €38.92 ($45.79) on Tuesday. United Internet AG has a 12 month low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 12 month high of €43.88 ($51.62). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €36.30 and its 200 day moving average is €35.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion and a PE ratio of 18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

