United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

UDIRF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

United Internet stock remained flat at $$46.15 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.62. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

