United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Decreased by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,814 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.7% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,420,000 after acquiring an additional 549,201 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after acquiring an additional 708,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,713,000 after acquiring an additional 181,384 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,706,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,395,000 after acquiring an additional 92,685 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,284,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,528. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $139.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.91.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

