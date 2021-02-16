United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the January 14th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

UAMY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,836,827. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. United States Antimony has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.44.

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 57.07%.

In other United States Antimony news, major shareholder Kenneth M. Reed sold 209,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $186,655.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Craig W. Thomas sold 298,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $149,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 641,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,945.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,048,518 shares of company stock worth $865,384. Company insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United States Antimony stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of United States Antimony worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

