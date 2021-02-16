United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Stock Price Up 5.7%

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)’s stock price rose 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 16,422,309 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 13,923,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 57.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%.

In other news, Director Craig W. Thomas sold 298,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $149,259.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 641,891 shares in the company, valued at $320,945.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kenneth M. Reed sold 540,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $529,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,048,518 shares of company stock worth $865,384. 7.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United States Antimony stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,065 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of United States Antimony worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

