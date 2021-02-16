United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Sets New 52-Week High at $140.65

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $140.65 and last traded at $138.02, with a volume of 5930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.00.

The stock has a market cap of $777.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.33.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $196,807.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,118.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $155,526.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,400 shares of company stock worth $593,672. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 23,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 327.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

