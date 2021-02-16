United States Steel (NYSE:X) Trading 12% Higher

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)’s stock price traded up 12% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.48. 27,621,832 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 20,034,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra upgraded United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

