United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $275.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $200.00. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 64.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Shares of UTHR opened at $167.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $176.31. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

