UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Reduced by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,570 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.4% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $116,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,183,416,000 after purchasing an additional 325,936 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,600,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,927,739,000 after purchasing an additional 178,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,893,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,698,000 after acquiring an additional 99,425 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,673,555 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $833,534,000 after acquiring an additional 42,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $905,645,000 after acquiring an additional 114,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,293 shares of company stock valued at $11,207,401. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $326.20. The stock had a trading volume of 46,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $309.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $344.43 and its 200-day moving average is $329.40.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

