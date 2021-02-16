Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Downgraded by Citigroup

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.00. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 26.92% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

UBX stock opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. Unity Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $434.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.36.

In related news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $8,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after buying an additional 700,500 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 179,028 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $865,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 615.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 89,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

