Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s previous close.

OLED has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.13.

Shares of OLED opened at $238.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 106.80, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.40. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $105.11 and a 1 year high of $262.77.

In related news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Pool Management Ltd. bought a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth about $5,870,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Universal Display by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Universal Display by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 18,272 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 44,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

