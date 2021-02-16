Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.00

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.00 and last traded at $57.11, with a volume of 57758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.18.

UEIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Universal Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $785.26 million, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $260,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UEIC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 46.5% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 188,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 59,805 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $677,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 22.2% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 99,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.