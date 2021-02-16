Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Short Interest Update

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the January 14th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.0 days.
Shares of UETMF stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. Universal Entertainment has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $18.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40.
About Universal Entertainment
