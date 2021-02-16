UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.93

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.93 and last traded at $32.81, with a volume of 60749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.97.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 555.09 and a beta of 2.18.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.04 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in UP Fintech by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,088,000. Finally, Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,204,000. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

