Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Short Interest Down 21.8% in January

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the January 14th total of 2,570,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 213,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $3,964,106.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,283,124 shares of company stock valued at $23,866,106 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $642,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $10,463,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, EMJ Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,150,000.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $102.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.97. Upstart has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $105.58.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPST. Barclays began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

