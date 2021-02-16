Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s stock price fell 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $90.27 and last traded at $92.28. 1,050,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,333,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.18.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPST. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.16.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $18,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb acquired 1,200,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,283,124 shares of company stock worth $23,866,106.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $642,000.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

