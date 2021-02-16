Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) PT Raised to $68.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $42.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UPWK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $56.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.88. Upwork has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $58.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.08 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 41,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $1,464,841.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,103.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $42,968.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,717,632.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,068 shares of company stock worth $2,921,024 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,551,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,150,000 after acquiring an additional 456,028 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Upwork by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,467,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,220,000 after buying an additional 705,207 shares during the last quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd purchased a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth $60,848,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Upwork by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,722,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,047,000 after buying an additional 81,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wishbone Management LP grew its position in shares of Upwork by 21.2% in the third quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,904,000 after purchasing an additional 279,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

