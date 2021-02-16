Upwork (UPWK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $56.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.08 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Upwork has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $58.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Upwork presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $107,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $42,968.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,717,632.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,024. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

