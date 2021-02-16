Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Short Interest Down 21.7% in January

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the January 14th total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Ur-Energy news, CFO Roger L. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 441,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven M. Hatten sold 190,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $191,940.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 372,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,192.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ur-Energy stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,309 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.39% of Ur-Energy worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URG stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56. Ur-Energy has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.26 million, a PE ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.75.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 32.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ur-Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ur-Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Ur-Energy from $0.90 to $1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

