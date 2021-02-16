Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Stock Price Up 19.1%

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) shares rose 19.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 15,092,601 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 6,294,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

URG has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Ur-Energy from $0.90 to $1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ur-Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $256.44 million, a P/E ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 1.75.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 32.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Ur-Energy news, VP Steven M. Hatten sold 190,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $191,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 372,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,192.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Roger L. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 441,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ur-Energy stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 166.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 653,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,309 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Ur-Energy worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

