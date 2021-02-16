Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Up 7.1%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.42. 10,636,291 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 4,701,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective (down previously from $2.90) on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $2.00 to $2.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $481.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 69,104 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 73,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

