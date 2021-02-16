Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Shares Up 6%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) shot up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.95. 492,468 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,127,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urban One stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Urban One as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

