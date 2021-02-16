Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the January 14th total of 7,930,000 shares. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In related news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,181,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,257,000 after buying an additional 269,541 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,351,000 after buying an additional 81,522 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -387.63, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.89. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $32.86.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $969.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.53 million. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URBN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

