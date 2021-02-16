US Bancorp DE Acquires 2,616 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter worth $11,957,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Equinix by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Equinix by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.85, for a total value of $2,359,153.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,285,381.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total transaction of $1,356,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,346,789.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,886 shares of company stock valued at $12,039,412. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQIX opened at $709.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $717.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $746.38. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $821.89.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

