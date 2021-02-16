US Bancorp DE Acquires 873 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in DexCom by 6.9% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in DexCom by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in DexCom by 107.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.35.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $412.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.73. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.07 and a twelve month high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.37, for a total transaction of $192,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total transaction of $344,190.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,685,846.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,666 shares of company stock valued at $31,527,737. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.