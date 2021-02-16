US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,672 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $11,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3,605.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 6,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.45.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $342.86 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 80.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

