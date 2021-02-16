US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 140.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,669 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sony were worth $9,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNE. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Sony by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sony by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 0.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNE stock opened at $113.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.58. Sony Co. has a 12-month low of $50.94 and a 12-month high of $118.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

