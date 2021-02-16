US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Cognex worth $10,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Cognex by 4.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Cognex during the third quarter worth about $220,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

In other Cognex news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $4,024,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $784,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $93.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.81 and a 200 day moving average of $73.25. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.