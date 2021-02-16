US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 111,232 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 534.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,294,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $190,347,000 after buying an additional 4,460,713 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Boston Scientific by 626.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,086,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,734 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,242 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 33.0% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,458,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 41.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,451,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $170,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,925 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $1,561,961.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,673 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. Truist decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.54.

NYSE:BSX opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $43.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.