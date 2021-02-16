US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,595 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 1.10% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $10,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWX. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 163,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 16,015 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 45,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 41,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 303.9% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 29,913 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

RWX stock opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.73. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $21.93 and a 12 month high of $39.54.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.