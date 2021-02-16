US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $8,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in Sempra Energy by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE opened at $124.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.72. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

