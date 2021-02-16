US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,967 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian increased its position in Capital One Financial by 12.1% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 36,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $117.75 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $118.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 3.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COF. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.12.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,213 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,040. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

