US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $8,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in CoStar Group by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $890.58.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $939.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $500.24 and a 1-year high of $952.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $905.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $869.14.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

