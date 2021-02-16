US Bancorp DE Has $10.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,614 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 257,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 217,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,495,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 362,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,220,000 after buying an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF opened at $117.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.73. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.94 and a 1-year high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

