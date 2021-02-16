US Bancorp DE Has $7.59 Million Stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,553 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 11,576 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.43% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,011,310 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $75,987,000 after purchasing an additional 149,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 53.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,891 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $59,235,000 after purchasing an additional 547,718 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.4% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,558,665 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $58,886,000 after purchasing an additional 36,993 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 90.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 511,603 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after buying an additional 242,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 494,881 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $23,754,000 after buying an additional 18,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SIMO shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $63.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.13.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.37%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

