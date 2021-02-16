US Bancorp DE Has $7.96 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,836 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $7,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,581,000. Burney Co. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 30,125 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $101.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.80 and a 200-day moving average of $107.20. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.22.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

