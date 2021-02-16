US Bancorp DE Has $8.68 Million Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Lamb Weston worth $8,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,139,000 after purchasing an additional 170,838 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 131,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 104,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after buying an additional 20,357 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $323,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LW stock opened at $77.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.87. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $96.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

