US Bancorp DE Has $8.79 Million Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,424,465 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 143,518 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $8,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMFG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 407,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 207,875 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 389,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 27,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

SMFG stock opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 11.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

