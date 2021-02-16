US Bancorp DE Has $8.90 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Fortinet by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $604,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $164.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.24, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.59 and its 200-day moving average is $131.77. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $164.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,723,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,788 shares of company stock worth $6,549,402. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. OTR Global upgraded Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

