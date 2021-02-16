US Bancorp DE Has $9.48 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $69,337,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Marriott International by 106.5% in the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 902,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,555,000 after purchasing an additional 465,520 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 719,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,897,000 after purchasing an additional 275,755 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 894,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,753,000 after buying an additional 272,393 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,145,000. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $129.48 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $149.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.75. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.31 and a beta of 1.83.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.78.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

