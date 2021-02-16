US Bancorp DE Has $9.74 Million Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,429 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in International Paper were worth $9,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in International Paper by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $195,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,350 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average is $44.97.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 46.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

