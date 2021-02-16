US Bancorp DE Has $9.90 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $9,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $829,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.20.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $185.92 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.82.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

