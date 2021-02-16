US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $9,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.05.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $91.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.84. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $95.11. The company has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

