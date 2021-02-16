US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $10,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,222,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,069,000 after purchasing an additional 17,946 shares in the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $75.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $75.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

