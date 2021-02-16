US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.16% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $8,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

IJT stock opened at $133.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.80. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.68 and a 12-month high of $134.68.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

