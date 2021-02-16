US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,006 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.24% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF worth $8,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DBEF. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,090,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,760,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $703,000.

DBEF opened at $35.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.32. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $35.35.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.