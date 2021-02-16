US Bancorp DE Sells 14,063 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,063 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $7,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RY shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.95.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $83.61 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $86.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $119.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.52 and a 200 day moving average of $77.48.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.811 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

