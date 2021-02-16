US Bancorp DE Sells 1,542 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $159.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $160.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCO. Raymond James increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.16.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

